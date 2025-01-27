Reddy Accuses BJP of Hidden Agenda to Change Indian Constitution

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of harbouring a 'hidden agenda' to change the Constitution of India. Reddy, speaking at a Congress rally in Mhow, the birthplace of constitutional architect Dr BR Ambedkar, vowed to thwart such attempts with full strength.

Reddy criticized the BJP's alleged intentions to mock Ambedkar and dismantle the reservation system, suggesting that these actions would not be in the nation's best interest. He affirmed the Congress party's commitment to protecting India's constitutional framework.

The chief minister highlighted that despite the BJP's ambition to secure 400 Lok Sabha seats to implement its agenda, voters limited them to 240 seats. He underscored the significance of unity in upcoming political battles to prevent any constitutional alterations by 2025.

