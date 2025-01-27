Left Menu

Diverse Educational Backgrounds Highlighted in Delhi Assembly Election

An in-depth analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reports that nearly half of the 699 candidates contesting Delhi's assembly election possess education ranging from Class 5 to Class 12, while another 46% have higher education. The report underlines the diverse educational profiles among the candidates partaking in the election.

Updated: 27-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:34 IST
  • India

A significant portion of candidates in Delhi's upcoming assembly election possess a wide range of educational qualifications, as revealed by a recent analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

This study unveiled that 46% of the 699 candidates have schooling between Class 5 and Class 12, while another 46% boast higher educational qualifications.

The analysis highlighted an increase in participants with postgraduate and professional degrees, although there's been a rise in candidates identified as illiterate compared to the 2020 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

