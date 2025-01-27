Left Menu

Shiv Sena UBT Stages Protest Against MSRTC Fare Hike

Shiv Sena (UBT) members protested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against the Maharashtra State Transport Authority's 14.95% bus fare hike. The leader of opposition, Ambadas Danve, led the demonstration. Over 40 protestors were detained but later released. Danve criticized state coordination and pledged continued agitation until a fare rollback.

Updated: 27-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:47 IST
Shiv Sena UBT Stages Protest Against MSRTC Fare Hike
On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers staged a demonstration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, protesting against the recent bus fare hike announced by the Maharashtra State Transport Authority.

The protest resulted in the detention of at least 40 Sena (UBT) members at the central bus stand, according to police reports.

The fare hike, which was approved last week, implements a 14.95 percent increase in MSRTC bus fares starting January 25.

Ambadas Danve, the opposition leader in the Maharashtra legislative council, led the protest which lasted 30 minutes at the bus stand's exit before police intervened and detained the demonstrators, an official reported.

The detainees were later released from the Kranti Chowk police station.

Danve addressed reporters, stating, ''The bus fare hike is an injustice to people. The State Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, claimed ignorance of the increase, indicating a lack of government coordination. We will continue our agitation until the hike is revoked.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

