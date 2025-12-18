Left Menu

Alliance Dynamics and Political Speculations Heat Up Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls

Senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirms the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance for Maharashtra's municipal elections. However, the NCP will contest independently due to internal aspirant numbers. Despite potential alliances and political speculations, Bawankule asserts no differences will arise among Mahayuti partners. He also addresses various political shifts and criticisms by opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:50 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, a senior BJP leader and current Maharashtra minister, announced the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena for the forthcoming municipal elections. Despite this coalition, the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, will contest separately, owing to the large number of aspirants causing difficulty in seat allocation within the alliance.

The Mahayuti coalition, composed of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the NCP, is expected to remain united, with Bawankule assuring there will be no internal conflicts or criticisms among its members. However, he acknowledged that the NCP might form alliances outside the coalition but won't participate in post-election power-sharing within Mahayuti.

Amidst these political maneuvers, remarks from opposition leaders like Congress's Prithviraj Chavan have emerged, suggesting potential political shifts in light of global events. Bawankule criticized Chavan's comments as reflective of a distorted mindset while also addressing growing dissent within Congress, marked by exits like Pradnya Satav joining BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

