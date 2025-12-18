Alliance Dynamics and Political Speculations Heat Up Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, a senior BJP leader and current Maharashtra minister, announced the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena for the forthcoming municipal elections. Despite this coalition, the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, will contest separately, owing to the large number of aspirants causing difficulty in seat allocation within the alliance.

The Mahayuti coalition, composed of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the NCP, is expected to remain united, with Bawankule assuring there will be no internal conflicts or criticisms among its members. However, he acknowledged that the NCP might form alliances outside the coalition but won't participate in post-election power-sharing within Mahayuti.

Amidst these political maneuvers, remarks from opposition leaders like Congress's Prithviraj Chavan have emerged, suggesting potential political shifts in light of global events. Bawankule criticized Chavan's comments as reflective of a distorted mindset while also addressing growing dissent within Congress, marked by exits like Pradnya Satav joining BJP.

