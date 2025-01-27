Left Menu

Echoes of Auschwitz: Remembering as the Shadows of Extremism Loom

Auschwitz survivors, joined by global leaders, commemorate the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation. As memories fade, the political landscape is challenged by the resurgence of far-right ideologies. Survivors' stories emphasize the importance of remembrance amid ongoing struggles against historical revisionism and racial intolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:59 IST
Auschwitz survivors gathered with world leaders on Monday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the death camp's liberation by Soviet troops, possibly marking the final major gathering of those with direct experiences of its horrors. The event drew figures such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Attendees focused on listening to survivor testimonies, with no speeches scheduled. This poignant remembrance comes amid increasing politicization of the Holocaust's history, highlighted by controversial remarks from figures like Elon Musk, who addressed supporters of Germany's far-right AfD party.

Journalist Marian Turski and other survivors like Tova Friedman shared their harrowing experiences, reminding the world of the Holocaust's enduring lessons. With over 1.1 million perishing at Auschwitz, efforts to combat Holocaust denial are pressing as witnesses fade from public life.

