Modi Champions Youth in 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for the 'One Nation, One Election' debate, encouraging young citizens to engage in the discourse. He argues that simultaneous elections at state and national levels can enhance governance by minimizing disruptions. Modi emphasizes the role of youth in shaping India's political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an intensified debate on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, urging the nation's young people to get involved and facilitate discussions on the matter.

During his address at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally, Modi highlighted the negative impact of frequent elections on India's governance and development. He suggested that simultaneous elections at the national and state levels could streamline processes and promote more efficient governance.

Modi also emphasized the importance of youth participation in politics, noting the growing number of young NCC cadets across the country. He sees their involvement as crucial for shaping the future political landscape of India and contributing to global good.

(With inputs from agencies.)

