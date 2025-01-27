Modi Champions Youth in 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative
Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for the 'One Nation, One Election' debate, encouraging young citizens to engage in the discourse. He argues that simultaneous elections at state and national levels can enhance governance by minimizing disruptions. Modi emphasizes the role of youth in shaping India's political future.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an intensified debate on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, urging the nation's young people to get involved and facilitate discussions on the matter.
During his address at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally, Modi highlighted the negative impact of frequent elections on India's governance and development. He suggested that simultaneous elections at the national and state levels could streamline processes and promote more efficient governance.
Modi also emphasized the importance of youth participation in politics, noting the growing number of young NCC cadets across the country. He sees their involvement as crucial for shaping the future political landscape of India and contributing to global good.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Republic-Day parade this time was significant as our republic has completed 75 years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NCC rally.
Huge debate going on on 'One Nation, One Election'. This churning important in democracy: PM Narendra Modi at NCC rally.
Future of world can't be imagined without India's youngsters. That is why I call you force for global good: PM Narendra Modi at NCC rally.