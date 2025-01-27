Spike in GBS Cases in Pune Prompts Urgent Health Measures

In an alarming development, the total number of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune has surged to 111, prompting immediate health measures. Maharashtra's Health Minister, Prakash Abitkar, reported Monday that 17 of these patients are currently on ventilators. As a response, Pune's municipal authorities have established a dedicated ward at the Kamala Nehru hospital with 45 beds to accommodate the rising number of GBS cases.

During his visit, Minister Abitkar stressed the coordinated effort between the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Health Department to curb the spread of the syndrome. An expert team of doctors is slated to be consulted soon to tackle the escalating patient numbers. Abitkar expressed concern about the situation, emphasizing the necessity of expert medical input to manage the crisis effectively.

Speculation regarding a water source being at fault was addressed by the Health Minister, who indicated that inspections were yet to occur. He assured that expert opinions would guide any conclusion. Meanwhile, treatment for GBS patients under the Pune Municipal Corporation will be free of cost. Joining the local health efforts, a World Health Organization (WHO) team, alongside Pune's Municipal Commissioner, Dr. Rajendra Bhosale, also visited the affected areas, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)