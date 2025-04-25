Controversy Erupts Over BJP's Alleged Campaign Against Rahul Gandhi

In a fierce denunciation, Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao has taken aim at the BJP IT cell for allegedly targeting Rahul Gandhi amid the fallout from the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which left 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen dead. Rao condemned the actions as an effort to politicize a national tragedy.

The controversy was further fueled by an FIR lodged at Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station against the Karnataka BJP IT Cell. The complaint, filed by CM Dhananjay, President of the KPCC Legal Unit, claims the BJP's state IT Cell shared a provocative social media post insinuating that terror incidents spike whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, accusing it of spreading misinformation.

Amid these tensions, a recent all-party meeting sought to address Kashmir's security concerns. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed concern over a security lapse and advocated for coordinated response measures. Diplomatic actions by the Central government, such as suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption for Pakistanis, underscore the gravity of the situation.

