Controversy Erupts Over BJP's Alleged Campaign Against Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao has criticized the BJP IT cell for allegedly targeting Rahul Gandhi following the Pahalgam terror attack. An FIR was filed against the Karnataka BJP IT cell for a provocative social media post. During a recent all-party meeting, Congress highlighted security lapses and urged unified action.
- Country:
- India
In a fierce denunciation, Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao has taken aim at the BJP IT cell for allegedly targeting Rahul Gandhi amid the fallout from the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which left 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen dead. Rao condemned the actions as an effort to politicize a national tragedy.
The controversy was further fueled by an FIR lodged at Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station against the Karnataka BJP IT Cell. The complaint, filed by CM Dhananjay, President of the KPCC Legal Unit, claims the BJP's state IT Cell shared a provocative social media post insinuating that terror incidents spike whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, accusing it of spreading misinformation.
Amid these tensions, a recent all-party meeting sought to address Kashmir's security concerns. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed concern over a security lapse and advocated for coordinated response measures. Diplomatic actions by the Central government, such as suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption for Pakistanis, underscore the gravity of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharge's Command: A Call to Action for Gujarat Congress
Kharge Criticizes Modi Government on Ambedkar's Legacy and Caste Census
West Bengal Unrest: Calls for All-Party Meeting Amid Murshidabad Violence
People of Bihar can't be misled by BJP leaders, claims Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Buxar rally.
RSS, BJP not in favour of welfare of weaker sections of society, claims Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge at Bihar rally.