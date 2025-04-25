Neeraj Chopra Faces Backlash Over Arshad Nadeem Invitation Amid Tensions

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra has come under fire following his invitation to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for the NC Classic in Bengaluru. Clarifying his stance, Chopra emphasized that Nadeem's participation is not feasible post the Pahalgam attack.

With concerns about his and his family's integrity emerging on social media, the athlete expressed his hurt and disappointment over the backlash. Highlighting the personal attacks, he reiterated his unwavering loyalty to India.

Chopra further stated that the invitation was strictly sports-related, sent before the tragic attack. Meanwhile, Nadeem declined the invite due to prior commitments. Chopra vowed to work harder to bring glory to India on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)