Neeraj Chopra Faces Backlash Over Arshad Nadeem Invitation Amid Tensions
Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin throw star, received online hate after inviting Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to the NC Classic event in Bengaluru. He assured that Nadeem's participation is not possible after the Pahalgam terror attack. Chopra defends his integrity and condemns personal attacks on his family.
Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra has come under fire following his invitation to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for the NC Classic in Bengaluru. Clarifying his stance, Chopra emphasized that Nadeem's participation is not feasible post the Pahalgam attack.
With concerns about his and his family's integrity emerging on social media, the athlete expressed his hurt and disappointment over the backlash. Highlighting the personal attacks, he reiterated his unwavering loyalty to India.
Chopra further stated that the invitation was strictly sports-related, sent before the tragic attack. Meanwhile, Nadeem declined the invite due to prior commitments. Chopra vowed to work harder to bring glory to India on the international stage.
