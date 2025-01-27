Left Menu

Lula's Support Dips Amid Financial and Political Concerns

Brazilian President Lula da Silva's approval ratings have fallen below disapproval for the first time in two years due to taxation concerns and financial market instability. The Genial/Quaest survey shows a decrease to 47% approval, while economic issues and misinformation about Pix transactions also factor in.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is facing declining public support, as shown by a recent poll. For the first time in two years, disapproval of the president surpasses approval, influenced by taxation fears and instability in financial markets.

The Genial/Quaest poll revealed a drop in approval ratings to 47% from 52% in December, marking the lowest figures since January 2023. At the same time, disapproval rose from 47% to 49%. As Lula navigates through his third non-consecutive term, concerns about his age and health are rising, especially as former President Jair Bolsonaro remains barred from public office.

Additional factors causing concern include misinformation about a proposed tax on transactions via Brazil's instant payment system, Pix, which the government had to deny. Moreover, economic struggles such as high inflation and food prices have been pivotal, despite measures like prospective import tax reductions to alleviate issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

