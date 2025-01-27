EU Dismisses Greenland Negotiation Claims Amid U.S. Interest

The European Union has firmly rejected any ongoing negotiations with the United States regarding Greenland, despite assertions from U.S. President Donald Trump highlighting security concerns. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed on Monday that the EU backs Denmark and Greenland's stance.

Kallas stated, "We are not negotiating on Greenland, and while we support Denmark and its autonomous region, we must refrain from speculative scenarios that do not reflect the current situation." Her remarks followed a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The discourse follows firm declarations from Greenland and Denmark that the Arctic island is not for sale. Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, has reiterated the island's right to self-determination in deciding its future course.

(With inputs from agencies.)