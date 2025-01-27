Sanjay Raut Clarifies Uddhav Thackeray's Solo Run Comment
Sanjay Raut clarified that Uddhav Thackeray's remark about 'going solo' in Mumbai's civic elections doesn't signify the end of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Raut emphasized that the sentiment is limited to Mumbai, and the alliance remains intact in other regions, aiming for a united political front.
Sanjay Raut, a key figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), provided clarification on Uddhav Thackeray's recent statement about 'going solo' in Mumbai's upcoming civic elections. Raut assured that this move does not mark the dissolution of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, but rather reflects localized sentiment specific to Mumbai.
Raut highlighted that Thackeray's intention is understood by party workers as resonating with their longstanding governance over Mumbai's municipal corporation. While Shiv Sena (UBT) might pursue a solitary campaign in Mumbai, the alliance comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) will continue to collaborate in broader electoral contests across Maharashtra.
Furthermore, Raut pointed out the BJP's destabilizing tactics in the region, referencing past splits within Shiv Sena and NCP, and warned of potential similar actions against political figures like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, both linked to the BJP-led NDA.
