BJP Protests Urdu Mandate for Jammu Exams
The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir staged a protest against a government order making Urdu mandatory for the Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam. Calling it discriminatory, BJP legislators led a dharna warning of a potential region-wide agitation. They accused the National Conference of continuing discriminatory practices.
The BJP legislative party protested outside the Civil Secretariat and Assembly on Monday, opposing a government order mandating Urdu for the Naib Tehsildar recruitment exam in Jammu and Kashmir.
The BJP has been actively campaigning against the decision, with protests and rallies held district-wide in Jammu. The party warned of launching an extensive agitation if the order remains unchanged.
BJP MLAs denounced the mandate as unfair towards Jammu's youth and other official languages. They emphasized the order's discriminatory nature, accusing the National Conference of sidestepping provisions that previously did not require Urdu.
