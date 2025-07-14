BJP Launches Nationwide 'Kalam Ko Salaam' Campaign to Honor Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

On July 27, the BJP Minority Morcha will inaugurate a nationwide initiative titled 'Kalam Ko Salaam,' a tribute to former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, commemorating his 10th death anniversary. Dubbed as the 'Missile Man of India,' Kalam's legacy will be celebrated across various district-level programs initiated by the Minority Morcha, under National President Jamal Siddiqui's leadership.

The campaign will spotlight the 'Dr. Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0,' aimed at recognizing minority youth entrepreneurs who exhibit innovation and entrepreneurial excellence. Preliminary arrangements for the campaign have begun, with a review meeting called by BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam on July 16, 2025, in Delhi. Attendees will include national officers, executive members, and state representatives. A social media workshop will ensue on July 17.

Jamal Siddiqui emphasized that the 'Kalam Ko Salaam' campaign seeks to honor Kalam's contributions to national development and reinforce unity beyond caste and religion. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's commitment to uplifting talented minority youth. Registration for the 'Dr. Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0' opens on July 16, with applications accepted until August 6. The award distribution ceremony is set for August 12, aligning with International Youth Day at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi.