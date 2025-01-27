Germany's Border Control Battle: Merz vs. Scholz

The German political arena heated up Monday as government and opposition parties sparred over border policy strategies. Friedrich Merz, opposition leader and potential chancellor, indicated his readiness to implement stricter border controls, even with far-right backing.

Merz's focus on migration as a key election issue comes in the wake of recent violence, amplifying public security worries and swelling nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party support. The arrested suspect in the fatal stabbing incident had psychiatric treatment, complicating the narrative. Merz challenged Scholz's ruling coalition for forcing reliance on AfD legislature support.

Scholz's minority government responded with its own proposals, emphasizing the need for law adhering to EU principles through Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. However, Merz criticized government inaction, citing overdue deportations as evidence of negligence and posing potential societal threats.

