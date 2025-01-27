Kejriwal Vows Empowerment Plans for Women and Free Services in Election Pitch
Arvind Kejriwal promises to implement 'Mahila Samman Yojana' if AAP wins, providing Rs 2,100 for women and free services for citizens. He criticizes BJP's governance, citing higher electricity bills and threats to public services. The Delhi assembly elections intensify with AAP, BJP, and Congress competing fiercely.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has announced plans to implement the 'Mahila Samman Yojana', if his party comes to power. Addressing a rally in Bijwasan, Kejriwal assured every woman would receive Rs 2,100, and senior citizens would have their medical expenses covered by the Delhi government.
Kejriwal highlighted AAP's achievements in reducing power cuts from six to eight hours a day to ensuring 24-hour electricity in Delhi. He criticized the BJP for not providing consistent electricity in their governed states and warned of potential load shedding if BJP comes to power, stating their governance leads to soaring electricity bills.
The political battle for control over Delhi's 70 assembly seats has escalated as election day nears, with the BJP, AAP, and Congress exchanging barbs. Elections are set for February 5 with results on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are vying for the assembly seats, stirring intense rivalry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress announces 300 units of free electricity for Delhi residents ahead of polls.
Kejriwal's Transformative Impact: Schools, Clinics, and Free Electricity Fuel AAP's Campaign
PM Luxon Unveiles Reshuffled Cabinet to Drive Economic Growth and Enhance Public Services
Karnataka CM Challenges BJP Criticism Amidst Controversial Rape Case
AAP Eyes Comfortable Majority in Upcoming Delhi Elections: Sisodia Confident Amidst BJP Criticism