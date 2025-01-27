Left Menu

Kejriwal Vows Empowerment Plans for Women and Free Services in Election Pitch

Arvind Kejriwal promises to implement 'Mahila Samman Yojana' if AAP wins, providing Rs 2,100 for women and free services for citizens. He criticizes BJP's governance, citing higher electricity bills and threats to public services. The Delhi assembly elections intensify with AAP, BJP, and Congress competing fiercely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:45 IST
Kejriwal Vows Empowerment Plans for Women and Free Services in Election Pitch
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has announced plans to implement the 'Mahila Samman Yojana', if his party comes to power. Addressing a rally in Bijwasan, Kejriwal assured every woman would receive Rs 2,100, and senior citizens would have their medical expenses covered by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal highlighted AAP's achievements in reducing power cuts from six to eight hours a day to ensuring 24-hour electricity in Delhi. He criticized the BJP for not providing consistent electricity in their governed states and warned of potential load shedding if BJP comes to power, stating their governance leads to soaring electricity bills.

The political battle for control over Delhi's 70 assembly seats has escalated as election day nears, with the BJP, AAP, and Congress exchanging barbs. Elections are set for February 5 with results on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are vying for the assembly seats, stirring intense rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025