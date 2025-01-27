Delhi Water Crisis: Allegations Ignite Political Clash

In a recent escalation of interstate tensions, Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde firmly dismissed allegations made by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accusing the Haryana government of polluting the Yamuna river. Shinde emphasized these claims are not only misleading but also unfounded, posing a risk to both public confidence and interstate harmony.

Kejriwal had earlier accused the BJP-led Haryana administration of what he termed as 'biological warfare' by contaminating the raw water supply reaching Delhi. However, Shinde clarified in a letter to Delhi chief secretary Dharmendra that the DJB rigorously monitors water quality, adapting its treatment processes as needed to address natural variations in ammonia levels during winter.

The ongoing debate comes at a politically sensitive time, with Delhi's water quality at the center of attention ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections. While DJB reassures its capacity to manage water treatment, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini rebuffed Kejriwal's claims, highlighting political motives behind the accusations.

