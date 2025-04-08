Noida Housing Society Residents Suffer From Suspected Water Contamination

In Greater Noida, a housing society is grappling with suspected water contamination that has reportedly left over 200 residents facing symptoms such as vomiting and stomach pain. Officials have stepped in, collecting water samples, with plans to set up a medical camp for the affected populace.

Dinkar Pandey, a resident, pointed out the issue persisting for the past several days, affecting a significant number of residents and potentially more. Tensions have risen as concerns of uncleaned water tanks add to the suspicion of contaminated water supply.

Authorities, including Narendar Kumar, the chief medical officer, are on alert. Society representatives have been proactive, meeting the CEO of Greater Noida Authority to address the health crisis and push for swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)