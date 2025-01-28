Left Menu

Denmark Amplifies Arctic Defense Amid Greenland Interest

Denmark plans to invest 14.6 billion Danish crowns in boosting its Arctic military presence following U.S. President Trump's interest in Greenland. The plan includes new vessels, drones, and satellites for enhanced surveillance. Denmark has earmarked a portion of a larger defense budget, and further funding negotiations are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:36 IST
In a bold move, Denmark has announced it will allocate 14.6 billion Danish crowns to enhance its military capabilities in the Arctic region. This decision follows renewed interest in Greenland by U.S. President Donald Trump, who views the semi-autonomous Danish territory as strategically significant.

The Danish government unveiled plans to fund three new Arctic naval vessels, along with deploying two additional long-range drones and satellite enhancements aimed at boosting surveillance efforts. Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen shared these developments during a press conference, highlighting the importance of Arctic security.

This initiative is part of a broader agenda, with Denmark having designated 190 billion Danish crowns for military spending over ten years. While a portion of this budget is dedicated to the Arctic, political leaders plan to negotiate additional funds later this year to further strengthen the region's defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

