Trump's Tense Standoff: War With Venezuela Looms

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that military intervention in Venezuela could be on the horizon. In a recent interview with NBC News, Trump stated, "I don't rule it out," indicating war remains a possibility.

The conversation highlighted increased tensions between Washington and Caracas, as Trump revealed plans for additional seizures of oil tankers near Venezuelan waters. This move is part of a broader strategy to apply pressure on Nicolas Maduro's administration.

Earlier this week, Trump ordered a "blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers around Venezuela. This action represents Washington's ongoing attempt to target Maduro's main economic resources. The White House has not provided a comment on the matter in response to inquiries from Reuters.

