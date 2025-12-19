Trump's Tense Standoff: War With Venezuela Looms
U.S. President Donald Trump has not dismissed the possibility of military intervention in Venezuela, as per his interview with NBC News. He also announced further seizures of oil tankers near Venezuelan waters and a blockade on sanctioned tankers, amplifying pressure on Maduro's government.
U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that military intervention in Venezuela could be on the horizon. In a recent interview with NBC News, Trump stated, "I don't rule it out," indicating war remains a possibility.
The conversation highlighted increased tensions between Washington and Caracas, as Trump revealed plans for additional seizures of oil tankers near Venezuelan waters. This move is part of a broader strategy to apply pressure on Nicolas Maduro's administration.
Earlier this week, Trump ordered a "blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers around Venezuela. This action represents Washington's ongoing attempt to target Maduro's main economic resources. The White House has not provided a comment on the matter in response to inquiries from Reuters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
