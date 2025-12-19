Trump's War Talk: Venezuela in the Crosshairs
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the option of military action against Venezuela is under consideration. This statement was made in an interview with NBC News. Reuters was unable to verify the claims, and the White House did not provide an immediate response to requests for comment.
U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that the option of military intervention in Venezuela remains possible, as revealed in an interview with NBC News. The interview was published on Friday, stirring international speculation about potential conflict.
Reuters, however, was unable to independently verify the report, as there was no immediate response from the White House when asked for comment.
This development has added a layer of uncertainty to the ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela, further complicating international diplomatic relations.
