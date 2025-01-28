Navigating the Waves: U.S. Strategies Against China's Influence in Panama
The head of the Federal Maritime Commission, Louis E. Sola, will testify before a Senate committee regarding China's growing presence in Panama. He emphasizes the need for the U.S. to boost support for American companies in the region, ensuring Chinese firms are not the only ones bidding on contracts.
- United States
In a crucial meeting, the U.S. Senate committee will hear testimony from Louis E. Sola, head of the Federal Maritime Commission, concerning China's expanding influence in Panama.
Sola urges increased backing for American businesses in Panama and across the Americas to counterbalance Chinese firms, highlighting the need for competitive bidding practices.
This discussion aligns with President Trump's pledge to regain control over the Panama Canal, a strategic asset of pivotal importance.
