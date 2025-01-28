Navigating the Waves: U.S. Strategies Against China's Influence in Panama

In a crucial meeting, the U.S. Senate committee will hear testimony from Louis E. Sola, head of the Federal Maritime Commission, concerning China's expanding influence in Panama.

Sola urges increased backing for American businesses in Panama and across the Americas to counterbalance Chinese firms, highlighting the need for competitive bidding practices.

This discussion aligns with President Trump's pledge to regain control over the Panama Canal, a strategic asset of pivotal importance.

