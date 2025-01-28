Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Courts Global Investors at Davos

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Davos aimed to attract global investments. Naidu met executives from top international firms, highlighting Andhra Pradesh's business climate. The tour sought to build confidence in investors and explore collaborations in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and rail components.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to boost the state's economic profile, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu embarked on a landmark visit to Davos. Highlighting the state's favorable business climate, the leaders aimed to attract extensive investments and establish a reputable standing on the global stage.

Throughout the four-day conference, Naidu engaged with high-ranking executives from 15 renowned global corporations. The discussions centered on prospective investments in critical sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and rail components. Commitments from major enterprises could potentially reshape Andhra Pradesh's industrial landscape.

The state leaders also sought to rekindle investor confidence by emphasizing political stability and policy transparency. Conversations with Maersk, Cisco, and ArcelorMittal illustrated their interest, with Maersk, in particular, exploring significant infrastructure projects. The positive response from global companies signals a promising future for Andhra Pradesh's economic expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

