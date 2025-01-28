Left Menu

Yaduveer Wadiyar Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Royal Legacy Remarks

BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar has criticized Rahul Gandhi's statements dismissing the contributions of India's royal families. Highlighting the Wadiyars' role in social reforms and development, he urged for respectful acknowledgment of historical contributions, emphasizing the sacrifices of royal families for national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:03 IST
Yaduveer Wadiyar Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Royal Legacy Remarks
BJP Member of Parliament from Mysore-Kodagu, Yaduveer Wadiyar, (File Photo/@yaduveerwadiyar)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks, BJP Member of Parliament Yaduveer Wadiyar criticized the Congress leader for overlooking the contributions of India's royal families. Using social media platform X, Wadiyar expressed disappointment at Gandhi's comments, which dismissed the historic roles played by royals in shaping India.

Wadiyar underscored the progressive leadership of his family, the Wadiyars, highlighting their establishment of the University of Mysore in 1916 and initiatives like women's education, child marriage abolition, and the construction of Asia's first hydroelectric power station at Shivanasamudra. He pointed out similar contributions by other royal families like the Gaekwads and Shahu Maharaj towards social justice and development.

Tagging Gandhi, Wadiyar urged critics to thoroughly understand historical contexts before making blanket statements. He emphasized that royal families often sacrificed their wealth and power for public welfare, calling for a fair recognition of their efforts. Gandhi's earlier remarks targeted the BJP and RSS, accusing them of opposing India's constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025