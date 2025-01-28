Yaduveer Wadiyar Challenges Rahul Gandhi on Royal Legacy Remarks

In a sharp rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks, BJP Member of Parliament Yaduveer Wadiyar criticized the Congress leader for overlooking the contributions of India's royal families. Using social media platform X, Wadiyar expressed disappointment at Gandhi's comments, which dismissed the historic roles played by royals in shaping India.

Wadiyar underscored the progressive leadership of his family, the Wadiyars, highlighting their establishment of the University of Mysore in 1916 and initiatives like women's education, child marriage abolition, and the construction of Asia's first hydroelectric power station at Shivanasamudra. He pointed out similar contributions by other royal families like the Gaekwads and Shahu Maharaj towards social justice and development.

Tagging Gandhi, Wadiyar urged critics to thoroughly understand historical contexts before making blanket statements. He emphasized that royal families often sacrificed their wealth and power for public welfare, calling for a fair recognition of their efforts. Gandhi's earlier remarks targeted the BJP and RSS, accusing them of opposing India's constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)