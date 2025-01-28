Left Menu

AAP Accuses BJP of Poisoning Delhi's Water Supply

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accuses BJP-ruled Haryana of supplying contaminated water to Delhi, alleging high ammonia levels as part of 'dirty politics'. Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal supports the claim, warning of potential mass harm. BJP warns of legal action against Kejriwal for defamation.

AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has accused the BJP of engaging in 'dirty politics' over the water quality issue, alleging that the water supplied from Haryana to Delhi contains dangerous ammonia levels. Kakkar claims this is intentional, putting Delhi's residents at risk.

Standing in defense of Delhi, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal echoed Kakkar's claims, accusing Haryana's BJP government of deliberately poisoning the Yamuna water supply. According to Kejriwal, the alleged contamination could have led to a public health crisis if not for the timely intervention by Delhi's engineers.

The allegations have provoked a strong response from BJP, with Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini threatening to file a defamation suit if Kejriwal does not retract his statements. BJP demands an apology, labelling Kejriwal's claims as false and defamatory.

