India and China Set Agenda for Diplomatic Revival
During talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, China emphasized the importance of handling differences and stabilizing India-China relations. The talks highlighted decisions to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights, aiming to rebuild ties that have been stalled for over four years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:39 IST
China has reiterated its commitment to stabilizing relations with India following talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
The discussions focused on properly handling differences, with agreements to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights between the two nations.
Efforts to rebuild ties come after years of strained relations due to the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh.
