Left Menu

India and China Set Agenda for Diplomatic Revival

During talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, China emphasized the importance of handling differences and stabilizing India-China relations. The talks highlighted decisions to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights, aiming to rebuild ties that have been stalled for over four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:39 IST
India and China Set Agenda for Diplomatic Revival
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

China has reiterated its commitment to stabilizing relations with India following talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The discussions focused on properly handling differences, with agreements to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights between the two nations.

Efforts to rebuild ties come after years of strained relations due to the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025