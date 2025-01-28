Left Menu

President Murmu to Address Parliament Ahead of Budget Session Initiatives

President Droupadi Murmu is set to address both Houses of Parliament on January 31, preceding the Budget Session's commencement. The session will occur in two phases, with the Union Budget presentation on February 1. An all-party meeting is called to ensure smooth proceedings, emphasizing constructive discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:18 IST
President Murmu to Address Parliament Ahead of Budget Session Initiatives
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on January 31, marking the start of the Budget Session at the Lok Sabha Chamber in Parliament House. The Parliamentary Bulletin outlines that the session will unfold in two phases.

The first phase of the Budget Session is scheduled to begin on January 31 and will feature the Union Budget presentation on February 1, concluding on February 13. The session's second part is set to commence on March 10 and will wrap up on April 4.

The bulletin mentions that discussions on the President's Address are earmarked for February 3, 4, and 6 in 2025, with the reply set for February 6. Meanwhile, in preparation for the upcoming Union Budget, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced an all-party meeting scheduled for January 30, seeking cooperation from opposition leaders to ensure smooth parliamentary discussions.

Rijiju expressed optimism about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting a balanced budget. He reiterated the need for constructive debate during the session, recalling disruptions in previous sessions that he hopes to avoid this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

