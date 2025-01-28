YS Sharmila Challenges Naidu on 'Super Six' Promises and Financial Accountability
YS Sharmila, APCC president, criticized CM N Chandrababu Naidu for failing to fulfill electoral promises and raised concerns over the financial state of Andhra Pradesh. She urged Naidu to secure necessary funds from the PM and initiate an inquiry into fiscal irregularities under the previous government.
YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, has directed criticism towards Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, emphasizing the need for him to focus on fulfilling election promises instead of lamenting about the state's financial debts.
Labeling the TDP-led NDA government's 'Super Six' promises a 'super flop,' Sharmila accused Naidu of deceiving the state's populace with unkept commitments made ahead of the 2024 elections. She questioned the foresight of the TDP regime in not foreseeing the state's financial turmoil while proposing these promises.
Sharmila's statements follow a Niti Aayog report highlighting Andhra Pradesh's precarious financial state. She urged Naidu to press Prime Minister Narendra Modi for necessary funds and asked for an inquiry into the previous regime's fiscal management.
