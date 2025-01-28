Left Menu

Political Titans Unite: AAP Gains Allies for Delhi Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) enlists support from political heavyweights like Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and others for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Despite a divided INDIA alliance, AAP continues to rally significant backing, posing a formidable challenge to traditional powerhouses like Congress and BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:37 IST
Political Titans Unite: AAP Gains Allies for Delhi Campaign
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha is set to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Starting from January 31, Sinha will rally support in Purvanchal-heavy regions of the capital, sources revealed on Tuesday.

In related developments, the AAP announced that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would also back its campaign in Delhi. Prominent allies including the Trinamool Congress, Shivsena UBT, and the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party have pledged their support to the ruling AAP.

On January 30, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will spearhead a roadshow in the Rithala constituency. Accompanied by SP MPs, including Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, the alliance aims to bolster AAP candidates ahead of the elections.

This collaboration comes despite a split approach within the INDIA alliance, as Congress and AAP contest the polls separately. Nevertheless, SP's Akhilesh Yadav emphasized that the alliance remains strong, attributing the split to strategic electoral decisions based on regional party strengths.

With elections slated for February 5 and vote counting on February 8, the AAP seeks to replicate its 2020 success, where it secured 62 out of 70 seats in the assembly, overshadowing its rivals the BJP and the beleaguered Congress, which previously dominated Delhi's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025