Political Titans Unite: AAP Gains Allies for Delhi Campaign

In a strategic move, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha is set to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Starting from January 31, Sinha will rally support in Purvanchal-heavy regions of the capital, sources revealed on Tuesday.

In related developments, the AAP announced that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would also back its campaign in Delhi. Prominent allies including the Trinamool Congress, Shivsena UBT, and the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party have pledged their support to the ruling AAP.

On January 30, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will spearhead a roadshow in the Rithala constituency. Accompanied by SP MPs, including Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, the alliance aims to bolster AAP candidates ahead of the elections.

This collaboration comes despite a split approach within the INDIA alliance, as Congress and AAP contest the polls separately. Nevertheless, SP's Akhilesh Yadav emphasized that the alliance remains strong, attributing the split to strategic electoral decisions based on regional party strengths.

With elections slated for February 5 and vote counting on February 8, the AAP seeks to replicate its 2020 success, where it secured 62 out of 70 seats in the assembly, overshadowing its rivals the BJP and the beleaguered Congress, which previously dominated Delhi's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)