CPI(M) Protests Priyanka Gandhi's Delayed Visit After Tiger Tragedy

In Wayanad, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra encountered a protest led by CPI(M) workers. The demonstration occurred as she headed to Mananthavady village to visit the family of a woman recently killed in a tiger attack.

CPI(M) supporters waved black flags and shouted 'go back' slogans at Priyanka, criticizing her delayed return to the district after the tragic incident. The tension was visible as her motorcade passed through Kaniyaram.

The victim, Radha, was attacked while collecting coffee beans. Authorities later discovered the dead tiger responsible, with evidence confirming its involvement in the attack.

