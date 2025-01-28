Left Menu

CPI(M) Protests Priyanka Gandhi's Delayed Visit After Tiger Tragedy

CPI(M) workers protested with black flags as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Wayanad. They criticized her delay in visiting after a resident was killed by a tiger. The visit occurred as the tiger responsible was found dead, with evidence linking it to the attack.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Wayanad, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra encountered a protest led by CPI(M) workers. The demonstration occurred as she headed to Mananthavady village to visit the family of a woman recently killed in a tiger attack.

CPI(M) supporters waved black flags and shouted 'go back' slogans at Priyanka, criticizing her delayed return to the district after the tragic incident. The tension was visible as her motorcade passed through Kaniyaram.

The victim, Radha, was attacked while collecting coffee beans. Authorities later discovered the dead tiger responsible, with evidence confirming its involvement in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

