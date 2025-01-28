Turkey's Military Campaign Intensifies in Syria and Iraq

On Wednesday, Turkey announced the elimination of 13 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and two more in Iraq. This development signals Ankara's persistent campaign against fighters, with some holding potential connections to U.S. allies, since President Donald Trump's recent inauguration.

The Turkish defense ministry specified that the neutralized Kurdish fighters in Syria were affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. While Turkey identifies the PKK and YPG as equivalent, the U.S. distinguishes between them, labeling the PKK as terrorists but employing the YPG as key allies in Syria against Islamic State.

Tuesday's report marked the second major conflict within days, with Turkey previously reporting the death of 13 Kurdish militants on Sunday. Turkish forces have consistently clashed with Kurdish militants in Syria since the ousting of Bashar Al-Assad last month, urging the disarmament of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the YPG.

