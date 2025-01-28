Left Menu

Turkey's Military Campaign Intensifies in Syria and Iraq

Turkey has reported killing 13 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and two in Iraq, continuing its campaign against groups linked with U.S. allies. The Turkish defense ministry stated that PKK-affiliated fighters were neutralized. Ankara views the YPG as identical to PKK and hopes for a policy change from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:49 IST
Turkey's Military Campaign Intensifies in Syria and Iraq
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Turkey

On Wednesday, Turkey announced the elimination of 13 Kurdish militants in northern Syria and two more in Iraq. This development signals Ankara's persistent campaign against fighters, with some holding potential connections to U.S. allies, since President Donald Trump's recent inauguration.

The Turkish defense ministry specified that the neutralized Kurdish fighters in Syria were affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. While Turkey identifies the PKK and YPG as equivalent, the U.S. distinguishes between them, labeling the PKK as terrorists but employing the YPG as key allies in Syria against Islamic State.

Tuesday's report marked the second major conflict within days, with Turkey previously reporting the death of 13 Kurdish militants on Sunday. Turkish forces have consistently clashed with Kurdish militants in Syria since the ousting of Bashar Al-Assad last month, urging the disarmament of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which includes the YPG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025