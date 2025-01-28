Left Menu

French Judiciary Faces Threats Amid Le Pen Corruption Trial

French police are investigating death threats targeting judicial officials involved in a corruption case against far-right leader Marine Le Pen. The threats underscore national tensions as Le Pen, accused of misusing EU funds, leads in polls for the 2027 presidential election. The judiciary emphasizes the importance of independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:11 IST
Amid rising political tensions, French police have launched an investigation into death threats against judicial figures involved in the corruption trial of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. The prominent figures, including Judge Bénédicte de Perthuis and prosecutors Louise Neyton and Nicolas Barret, have faced threats on the far-right website Riposte Laïque.

Le Pen, a leading contender for the 2027 presidential race, faces allegations of diverting European funds to pay staff in France. The National Rally (RN) party leader and several associates strongly refute these charges. With potential consequences including a five-year ban from public office, the case has sparked significant debate and challenges to judicial processes.

The Paris Brigade for the Repression of Crime against Persons is actively investigating the threats, marking concerns about the judiciary's integrity in light of anti-establishment sentiments. Magistrates' union president Ludovic Friat highlights the global climate of political dissent, stressing the importance of securing judicial independence akin to other geopolitical contexts.

