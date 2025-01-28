Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Blasts AAP Government for Delhi River Pollution

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Aam Aadmi Party over the Yamuna pollution. He described the river as smelling like a sewer, blaming the AAP for Delhi's conditions. Adityanath suggested that the BJP should govern Delhi for better accountability and to end corruption.

28-01-2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, focusing on the escalating pollution levels in the Yamuna River. Addressing a crowd in the Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency in Delhi, he declared that the river now 'smelled like a sewer,' attributing the deterioration to the AAP's governance failures.

Highlighting the poor infrastructure, he remarked on the conditions of Delhi's roads, using them as a metaphor for the state's overall governance. Adityanath, who traveled from Ghaziabad to Delhi, lamented the state of Yamuna, once a symbol of purity, now suffering under the alleged negligence of the AAP administration. He predicted that those who endured the 'sins' of the AAP would soon be liberated, suggesting a BJP-led government as the solution.

In his fiery address, Adityanath accused the AAP of representing anarchy and corruption, contrasting it with the party's initial promises of accountability, like the Jan Lokpal campaign led by Anna Hazare. He noted the upcoming Delhi assembly polls scheduled for February 5, where counting will occur on February 8. The BJP faces a tough challenge, as the AAP won a commanding 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

