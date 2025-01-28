Zelenskiy and Netanyahu Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss bilateral relations. During the call, they emphasized the importance of maintaining close ties with partners, particularly the United States and former President Donald Trump.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that he held a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about strengthening bilateral relations.
Zelenskiy emphasized the significance of keeping close contact with international allies, notably with the United States and former President Donald Trump.
The discussion illustrates the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and Israel as they seek to fortify their cooperative ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
