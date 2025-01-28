Kejriwal Unveils Public Welfare vs. Corporate Benefit Debate in Delhi Elections
Arvind Kejriwal criticizes BJP's alleged misallocation of public funds toward corporations, emphasizing AAP's commitment to welfare schemes in the Delhi Assembly polls. He pledges initiatives like free electricity, water, and public transport, while accusing BJP of labeling welfare as 'freebies.' Kejriwal contrasts AAP's focus with BJP's corporate favoritism.
- Country:
- India
Delhi faces a heated electoral battle as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal frames upcoming elections as a choice between public welfare and corporate benefits. He accuses BJP of misusing public funds to waive off Rs 10 lakh crore for large corporations and promises AAP's dedication to welfare programs.
Addressing a rally in Ghonda, Kejriwal highlights taxpayer contributions, asserting that funds should benefit citizens, not business giants. He emphasizes AAP achievements like 24-hour electricity and free healthcare, saving households over Rs 25,000 annually.
With AAP's '15 guarantees,' Kejriwal pledges various welfare measures. He warns voters against BJP, claiming they would dismantle these programs, and assures BJP supporters benefits under AAP's potential rule, signaling a clear welfare versus corporate focus divide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital Exhibition on Public Welfare Inaugurated in Prayagraj: Showcasing a Decade of India’s Achievements
Ministry's Digital Exhibition Shines Light on Welfare Schemes at Mahakumbh
All corruption charges in welfare schemes will be investigated: BJP president J P Nadda at launch of party's manifesto for Delhi polls.
All existing welfare schemes to continue: BJP chief J P Nadda while releasing party's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', for Delhi assembly polls.
Delhi polls to decide if govt money will be spent on public welfare or on those close to power: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.