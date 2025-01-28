Kejriwal Unveils Public Welfare vs. Corporate Benefit Debate in Delhi Elections

Delhi faces a heated electoral battle as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal frames upcoming elections as a choice between public welfare and corporate benefits. He accuses BJP of misusing public funds to waive off Rs 10 lakh crore for large corporations and promises AAP's dedication to welfare programs.

Addressing a rally in Ghonda, Kejriwal highlights taxpayer contributions, asserting that funds should benefit citizens, not business giants. He emphasizes AAP achievements like 24-hour electricity and free healthcare, saving households over Rs 25,000 annually.

With AAP's '15 guarantees,' Kejriwal pledges various welfare measures. He warns voters against BJP, claiming they would dismantle these programs, and assures BJP supporters benefits under AAP's potential rule, signaling a clear welfare versus corporate focus divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)