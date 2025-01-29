Left Menu

Trump Administration's Bold Offer Amid Office Return Push

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to offer federal workers pay through September 30 if they resign by February 6. This move aims to ensure workers align with the administration's plan of returning to the office, as only 6% of federal employees currently work full-time on-site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:27 IST
Trump Administration's Bold Offer Amid Office Return Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President Trump's administration is contemplating a new strategy to increase in-office attendance among federal employees.

According to a leaked memo, the administration is willing to pay federal workers who prefer to resign rather than return to the office, until September 30.

This initiative aligns with the administration's stance that the current low in-office participation is inadequate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025