Trump Administration's Bold Offer Amid Office Return Push
The Trump administration is reportedly planning to offer federal workers pay through September 30 if they resign by February 6. This move aims to ensure workers align with the administration's plan of returning to the office, as only 6% of federal employees currently work full-time on-site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 03:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:27 IST
In a bold move, President Trump's administration is contemplating a new strategy to increase in-office attendance among federal employees.
According to a leaked memo, the administration is willing to pay federal workers who prefer to resign rather than return to the office, until September 30.
This initiative aligns with the administration's stance that the current low in-office participation is inadequate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
