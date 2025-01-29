Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Central America and the China Factor

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is embarking on a diplomatic tour of Central America, aimed at countering Chinese influence in the region, a State Department spokesperson disclosed to Fox Business on Tuesday.

The spokesperson emphasized that the trip includes strategic visits to Panama and four other countries in Central America and the Caribbean.

This forms part of President Donald Trump's broader foreign policy agenda, which also involves asserting U.S. strategic interests in the Panama Canal, a stance that has recently provoked diplomatic discord with Panama.

(With inputs from agencies.)