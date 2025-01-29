Trump Cuts Federal Funding for Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

In a move echoing campaign promises, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order halting federal funding and support for gender-affirming care aimed at minors under 19. The order is part of a broader aim to curb what Trump describes as 'child sexual mutilation.'

The executive order explicitly states that the U.S. government will refrain from funding or promoting any efforts to transition minors from one gender to another, citing these procedures as life-altering and destructive. It signifies a more stringent enforcement of existing laws pertaining to such medical treatments.

Additionally, the order mandates the Secretary of Health and Human Services to explore alternative methods to promote the health and well-being of children experiencing gender dysphoria or identity-based confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)