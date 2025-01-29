Left Menu

Trump Cuts Federal Funding for Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that halts federal funding and support for gender-affirming care for children under 19. This fulfils his campaign pledge to end what he terms 'child sexual mutilation.' The health secretary has been instructed to focus on promoting the well-being of children with gender-related concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 04:29 IST
Trump Cuts Federal Funding for Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move echoing campaign promises, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order halting federal funding and support for gender-affirming care aimed at minors under 19. The order is part of a broader aim to curb what Trump describes as 'child sexual mutilation.'

The executive order explicitly states that the U.S. government will refrain from funding or promoting any efforts to transition minors from one gender to another, citing these procedures as life-altering and destructive. It signifies a more stringent enforcement of existing laws pertaining to such medical treatments.

Additionally, the order mandates the Secretary of Health and Human Services to explore alternative methods to promote the health and well-being of children experiencing gender dysphoria or identity-based confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025