Churches Warn Against Migration Crackdown: A Threat to German Democracy?

On Tuesday, German Catholic and Protestant churches issued a caution against a conservative-led initiative to restrict immigration, fearing it might lead to mainstream cooperation with the far-right.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, is poised to propose migration restrictions potentially supported by the right-wing AfD, currently the nation's second most popular party.

Church representatives Anne Gidion and Karl Juesten warn that these changes will not prevent attacks attributed to foreigners, while risking damage to German democratic integrity.

