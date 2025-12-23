Faustin-Archange Touadera, the President of the Central African Republic, is attempting to secure a third term in office, controversial for its reliance on a 2023 referendum that removed the presidential term limit. Throughout his tenure, Touadera has notably aligned with Russia, inviting Wagner mercenaries into the nation for security, offering gold and other resources in return. This move has since been emulated by neighboring countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Under his leadership, CAR became the second nation globally to recognize bitcoin as legal tender, aiming to bolster the local economy. Promising continued improvements in security and infrastructure, Touadera has facilitated numerous agreements, the latest being the launch of Starlink services. Despite his close association with Russia, he shows interest in partnering with Western entities to develop the country's rich mineral resources.

Touadera's regime is anticipated to succeed electorally, supported by significant administrative backing and financial resources. Nonetheless, the country's peace remains precarious, with incomplete disarmament of rebels and external threats undermining stability. With ongoing international scrutiny, including accusations against Russian forces of human rights abuses, CAR faces the challenge of sustaining its fragile gains amidst economic and security hurdles.

