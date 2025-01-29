Trump's Controversial Order on Transgender Youth Healthcare Sparks Outrage and Support

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order terminating federal funding and support for healthcare services that assist in the gender transition of transgender youth. This decision marks the continuation of a series of actions aimed at curbing transgender rights since Trump assumed office.

The order has ignited a fierce debate, with supporters, including the Alliance Defending Freedom, celebrating it as a return to conservative values. However, opponents, such as Marci Bowers and Chase Strangio from the ACLU, argue that it poses significant risks to the health and safety of transgender minors.

Legal challenges are expected to follow, including from organizations like Lambda Legal. The order could impact Medicare payments and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, potentially affecting insurance coverage for transgender patients. Amidst controversy, the order directs the HHS to review best practices for transgender healthcare for minors.

