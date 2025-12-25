Tragic Encounter: Migrant Worker Lynched Over Bidi Controversy

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Sambalpur district, Juel Sheikh, a 30-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal, was allegedly killed following a dispute involving a bidi. Police confirmed the incident occurred when Sheikh, employed in Shanti Nagar's construction project, encountered a group demanding a bidi.

As tensions escalated, an altercation ensued, resulting in Sheikh being severely beaten. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway, according to IGP Himanshu Kumar Lal.

Amidst the ongoing investigation, accusations have emerged suggesting the violence was driven by ethnic antagonism, with TMC leaders alleging anti-Bengali rhetoric as a contributing factor. However, law enforcement has dismissed any such links, asserting the incident was not influenced by the victim's ethnicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)