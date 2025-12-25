Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Migrant Worker Lynched Over Bidi Controversy

Juel Sheikh, a migrant worker from West Bengal, was killed in Odisha following a scuffle over a bidi. Six arrests were made. Allegations suggest anti-Bengali sentiments fueled the incident. The local authorities deny any ethnic link to the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:13 IST
In a tragic incident in Odisha's Sambalpur district, Juel Sheikh, a 30-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal, was allegedly killed following a dispute involving a bidi. Police confirmed the incident occurred when Sheikh, employed in Shanti Nagar's construction project, encountered a group demanding a bidi.

As tensions escalated, an altercation ensued, resulting in Sheikh being severely beaten. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, and an investigation is underway, according to IGP Himanshu Kumar Lal.

Amidst the ongoing investigation, accusations have emerged suggesting the violence was driven by ethnic antagonism, with TMC leaders alleging anti-Bengali rhetoric as a contributing factor. However, law enforcement has dismissed any such links, asserting the incident was not influenced by the victim's ethnicity.

