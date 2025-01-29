Waqf Amendment Bill: Key Developments Unveiled by JPC

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, led by Chairman Jagadambika Pal, marked a significant milestone on Wednesday by adopting both the JPC report and the revised bill. In a statement ahead of the meeting, Pal highlighted the importance of the day's proceedings, noting members' rights to support or oppose the bill while emphasizing the necessity of formal adoption.

Pal stated, "The report and the revised amended bill will both be adopted today. We had circulated the comprehensive 656-page report to all members, and after thorough deliberations, the JPC is set to finalize and present it to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha." He emphasized the dual objective of the day's session: to formalize the report and present the amended bill to the committee.

Simultaneously, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch National Convener Shahid Sayeed praised the clearance of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, viewing it as a tool to empower marginalized communities. The JPC cleared the Waqf Bill 1995 with amendments intended to enhance transparency and address longstanding issues in Waqf property management. The report is slated for submission in the upcoming Budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)