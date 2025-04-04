Historic Waqf Bill Passed Amidst Controversy: A New Era for Waqf Properties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 as a pivotal move to address issues related to waqf properties, emphasizing its role in eradicating illegal encroachments and corruption.

Adityanath's statement, posted on social media platform X, congratulated the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bill's successful passage. He emphasized that this legislation aims to resolve management problems and free waqf properties from illegal occupation and corruption.

The bill, seen as a measure to strengthen sovereignty and promote public welfare, received praise from Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who deemed it a major reform. He remarked that the amendment would primarily benefit poor Muslim families, drawing comparisons to other landmark reforms initiated under Modi's leadership.

The controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament after a prolonged debate marked by strong opposition claims labeling it ''anti-Muslim'' and ''unconstitutional.'' Supporters countered, asserting its historic reform potential for the minority community. The bill secured approval with significant majorities in both houses of Parliament.

Parliament additionally approved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, further reinforcing legislative actions on waqf property regulation.

