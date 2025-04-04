Left Menu

Historic Waqf Bill Passed Amidst Controversy: A New Era for Waqf Properties

The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 marks a significant step in addressing issues surrounding waqf properties, aiming to eliminate illegal encroachments and corruption. Despite contentious debates, the bill promises long-term benefits for the minority community, with proponents lauding it as a historic reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:45 IST
Historic Waqf Bill Passed Amidst Controversy: A New Era for Waqf Properties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 as a pivotal move to address issues related to waqf properties, emphasizing its role in eradicating illegal encroachments and corruption.

Adityanath's statement, posted on social media platform X, congratulated the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bill's successful passage. He emphasized that this legislation aims to resolve management problems and free waqf properties from illegal occupation and corruption.

The bill, seen as a measure to strengthen sovereignty and promote public welfare, received praise from Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who deemed it a major reform. He remarked that the amendment would primarily benefit poor Muslim families, drawing comparisons to other landmark reforms initiated under Modi's leadership.

The controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament after a prolonged debate marked by strong opposition claims labeling it ''anti-Muslim'' and ''unconstitutional.'' Supporters countered, asserting its historic reform potential for the minority community. The bill secured approval with significant majorities in both houses of Parliament.

Parliament additionally approved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, further reinforcing legislative actions on waqf property regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025