Kerala Calls for Increased Budget Support Amidst Strategic Economic Shift

As the Union Budget approaches, Kerala's Minister of Law, P Rajeev, has made a plea for the central government to increase its financial support for the state's infrastructure and its shift towards a knowledge-based economy. The minister stressed that Kerala is not receiving sufficient grants and benefits from the Union government, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced financial backing.

Rajeev pointed out that a major demand is for infrastructure development and support for the transformation to a knowledge economy. He expressed hope for a positive response in the forthcoming budget. Simultaneously, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, announced an all-party meeting on January 30, aimed at fostering smooth discussions during the upcoming legislative session.

Rijiju called for cooperation from opposition leaders, urging them to participate constructively during parliamentary discussions. He expressed optimism that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would deliver a balanced budget. The Budget session, starting on January 31, will see President Droupadi Murmu address both Houses, with the Union Budget presentation slated for February 1.

