BJP's Verma Alleges Corruption in Delhi CCTV Project, Targets Kejriwal

BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a serious complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), implicating former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption scheme related to the installation of CCTV cameras in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency. Verma accuses Kejriwal and officials from multiple departments of misappropriating funds under the guise of development projects.

According to Verma, while Rs12 crores were reportedly allocated for the CCTV initiative, the cameras were either not installed or were of poor quality. He asserts that the project was a cover for siphoning public money, pointing to inflated costs and substandard work as evidence of wrongdoing.

Verma further charges that fake documents were fabricated to mask the embezzlement of taxpayer funds. He has urged for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and a deep investigation, including possible custodial interrogation, to ensure accountability and the prosecution of all officials involved in the alleged corruption scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)