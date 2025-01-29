Strengthening Bonds: Nepal and India Discuss Bilateral Relations

In a cordial meeting on Wednesday, Munu Mahawar, the Additional Secretary from India's External Affairs Ministry, engaged in discussions with Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba. The dialogue centered around fortifying bilateral relations and exploring future collaborations.

Deuba expressed Nepal's commitment to its longstanding relationship with India, highlighting the importance of tackling mutual border issues via the boundary working group, which has seen inactivity in recent years. She also pressed for resolving air route connections and facilitating the transportation of equipment for infrastructure development.

Both leaders lauded the recent inter-governmental trade and energy meeting, asserting the necessity for continuous dialogues to maintain and advance the established ties between the two nations.

