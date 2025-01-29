Left Menu

A Meeting of Minds: Mehdi and Mirwaiz Discuss Future of Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi met Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Delhi to discuss key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. Their dialogue included discussions on Article 370, statehood restoration, Wakf Bill, and the condition of Muslims, drawing mixed reactions within political circles.

In a significant political development, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi engaged in a comprehensive dialogue with Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting, sources say, focused on pressing issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir and the broader Indian Muslim community.

The two leaders, representing divergent political views, discussed crucial matters such as the effects post-abrogation of Article 370, restoring statehood, the release of political prisoners, and the contentious Wakf Amendment Bill. Their exchange has sparked varied reactions, especially within Mehdi's party, where some accused him of theatrics.

Furthermore, Mehdi's participation in protests against the reservation policy has highlighted intra-party democracy but also caused friction. Authorities including deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Chaudhary are making efforts to bridge differences and reduce tensions within the party.

