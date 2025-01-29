Political Crossfire Over Yamuna's Pollution: BJP vs AAP

In a recent escalation of political tensions, Haryana Minister Anil Vij has launched a sharp critique against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over accusations that the Haryana government is responsible for 'poisoning' the Yamuna water. Vij pointedly remarked on AAP's failure to clean the river despite decade-long promises, while accusing Kejriwal of routinely deflecting blame for various issues onto neighboring states.

Sparking further controversy, Vij labeled Kejriwal an 'anti-aircraft gun for lying,' asserting that water tests could unveil a history of deceit by AAP. He criticized the foundations of the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging it was established through duplicity during Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement, which never intended political aspirations. Vij also highlighted the legal troubles of several AAP ministers, suggesting a culture built on deception inevitably leads to downfall.

Adding to the discourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Kejriwal's 'poisonous water' allegations as fear-driven election tactics, asserting that the people of Haryana and Delhi will not forget such slights. Modi predicted AAP's downfall, particularly in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections set for February. Meanwhile, Kejriwal continues to challenge the BJP, emphasizing alleged mishandlings by the Haryana government.

