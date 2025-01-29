Standoff in the French Senate: Socialist Party Holds Firm

In a move that underscores political tensions, the French Socialist Party has suspended its participation in budget negotiations with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government. The party is pressing for additional concessions and a retraction of controversial immigration remarks by Bayrou, according to the Senate's head officer.

Patrick Kanner, leader of the Socialist Party in the Senate, voiced his dissatisfaction following Bayrou's statements, which were revisited during a Senate session. Appearing on BFM TV, Kanner lamented that Bayrou's response lacked sufficient diplomatic progress.

Despite the impasse, the door for negotiations remains ajar; however, Kanner confirmed that talks are presently at a standstill until further movement is made on the party's demands.

