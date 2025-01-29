Left Menu

Standoff in the French Senate: Socialist Party Holds Firm

The French Socialist Party has halted discussions on the 2025 budget with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government, demanding more concessions and retraction of Bayrou's remarks on immigration. Senate leader Patrick Kanner expressed disappointment, maintaining that negotiations are currently stalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:11 IST
  • France

In a move that underscores political tensions, the French Socialist Party has suspended its participation in budget negotiations with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government. The party is pressing for additional concessions and a retraction of controversial immigration remarks by Bayrou, according to the Senate's head officer.

Patrick Kanner, leader of the Socialist Party in the Senate, voiced his dissatisfaction following Bayrou's statements, which were revisited during a Senate session. Appearing on BFM TV, Kanner lamented that Bayrou's response lacked sufficient diplomatic progress.

Despite the impasse, the door for negotiations remains ajar; however, Kanner confirmed that talks are presently at a standstill until further movement is made on the party's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

